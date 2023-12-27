(KRON) — Two San Ramon Police Department officers were taken to a hospital after being exposed to what is suspected to be fentanyl, the department told KRON4. The situation began around 11 a.m. when SRPD officers searched a vehicle in the parking lot of Safeway on San Ramon Valley Boulevard.

The search was promoted by a citizen reporting that someone in that vehicle had passed out, SRPD said. Police saw a number of suspected narcotics in plain sight and an unregistered firearm.

Police said two officers were exposed to the narcotics and “began to feel the effects of what was suspected to be fentanyl located in the suspect vehicle.” The two officers are currently listed to be in stable condition.

Two suspects, a 19-year-old Vacaville man and a 27-year-old Cottonwood woman, were arrested on multiple charges, including possession of narcotics, possession of a loaded firearm without a serial number and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both of them were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Their names were not released.

Crews from the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District were at the Safeway parking lot to “decontaminate the vehicle,” SRPD said.