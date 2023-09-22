(BCN) — Two 15-year-olds were arrested with a loaded .38-caliber pistol after police received an anonymous tip that Montgomery High School students were planning a shooting at the school, Santa Rosa police said. The arrests came about 2:55 a.m. Friday after officers searched a residence in the 1100 block of Fourth Street, police said.

The anonymous tip came about 12:30 a.m. when from an agent from “STOP!t Solutions” contacted police about a report through its smartphone app that at least two students affiliated with a street gang were planning to bring a firearm to school on Friday to attack an unidentified student.

The tip provided enough information that a Santa Rosa officer was able to identify one of the students from the teen’s arrest for possession of a concealed, loaded handgun in a city park on July 4, police said.

School officials worked with police to verify the student’s information and address, police said. In addition to the revolver, which had an altered serial number, police found clothing and accessories associated with gang affiliation, police said. Both students were booked into juvenile hall.

