(KRON) — Two houses caught on fire in Santa Rosa on Thursday, causing significant damage. No people or pets were harmed by the fires, the Sonoma County Fire District (SCFD) said.

Fire units responded to Newmark Drive in a residential area of Santa Rosa at about 3 p.m. to fight the blaze. Once crews realized two homes were on fire, the call was updated to two alarms.

About $270,000 was caused in damage, SCFD said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.