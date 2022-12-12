SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two early-morning shootings Monday, according to a SFPD tweet. One of the shooting victims was also stabbed, and another person was stabbed as part of the same incident.

SFPD responded to the first incident at about 1:45 a.m. on Hyde Street and Fulton Street in the Tenderloin District. Two victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

SFPD said one victim was shot and stabbed, and the other was stabbed by multiple suspects. Police called the incident gang-related.

The second incident happened in the Mission District at 19th Street and Guerrero Street, one block east of Dolores Park. Police said the victims were in a car when multiple suspects got out of an SUV, robbed the victim, and shot one of them. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.