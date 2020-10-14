2 separate shootings reported in SF within hours

FILE -This April 29, 2016, file photo, shows a patch and badge on the uniform of a San Francisco police officer in San Francisco. The San Francisco Police Department will stop releasing mugshots of people arrested unless they pose a threat in an effort to stop perpetuating racial stereotypes, the police chief announced Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Two people were injured in separate shootings Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning in San Francisco, police said.

The first shooting was reported at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of Otis and Gough streets.

A 20-year-old woman was standing in the area when a bullet struck her. She was taken to a hospital and her injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The second shooting was reported at 12:37 a.m. in the area of Ellis and Jones streets in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

Officers responded and found a 51-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

No arrest has been made in either shooting and no suspect information was immediately available from police.

