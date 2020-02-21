2 seriously injured in Morgan Hill shooting; suspects at large

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are looking for suspects in connection with a shooting that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday night.

According to police, multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the intersection of Cochran Road and Bernal and Via De Oro around 8:10 p.m.

Responding officers found gun casings at the scene; there were no victims or suspects.

During this investigation, San Jose police said two men called for help after being shot.

Responding officers found two young men suffering from gunshot wounds and also found multiple bullet holes on their car.

Both victims were shot in the upper torso.

Officials said one victim’s injuries are serious and the other victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

The victims have only been identified as ages 19 and 22, both from San Jose.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly a BMW, last seen heading west on Cochran Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgan Hill Police Department.

