VALLEY FORD (KRON) – Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Valley Ford Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 12000 block of Valley Ford Road.

Authorities said one victim’s injuries are not life-threatening and the other victim’s injuries are possibly life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Investigations at 707-565-2185.