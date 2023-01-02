SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Bryant Street. Responding officers arrived on the scene and located a silver sedan that had crashed into the storefront of Sports Basement.

A security guard working in the area told investigators that he heard a loud crash and observed at least one suspect inside the business. When the security guard announced his presence, the suspect fled from the store. The suspect from the burglary then got into a waiting vehicle being driven by a second suspect and left the scene, investigators believe.

In the second incident, SFPD officers from Central Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at 3:06 a.m. in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The responding officers saw that the Sunglass Hut sustained “major damage” to the storefront. Like the first incident, officers determined that a vehicle was used to crash into the storefront. A second vehicle occupied by several suspects was nearby, police say. All suspects from both vehicles entered the damaged storefront and, after “a number of minutes,” fled the scene in vehicles with several items from the business, according to SFPD.

The total loss as a result of these incidents is still being determined. No arrests have been made at this time. Police say investigators are working to determine whether the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.