These are some of the items allegedly stolen from Sunglasses Hut (Santa Rosa Police Department).

(KRON) — Two women were arrested in connection to a theft at a Sunglasses Hut last week, the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced Saturday. On May 18, six women and one man allegedly stole $50,000 worth of merchandise in less than one minute from the store at 1061 Santa Rosa Plaza.

The group ran away from the shopping mall in two separate vehicles, but one of those cars later crashed and was towed by police, according to SRPD. All seven of the suspects were still able to escape despite the crash.

Detectives then investigated the towed suspect vehicle and learned San Francisco woman Arianna Torrey, 19, is the registered owner of the vehicle. After SRPD made contact with Torrey, she claimed her vehicle was stolen and filed a report with the San Francisco Police Department.

However, police discovered Torrey falsely reported her car was stolen, according to SRPD.

Torrey and San Francisco resident Destiny Nisby, 22, went to the SRPD station on Friday for the former’s vehicle that was towed on May 18. Both were then arrested as police served a search warrant for them and Torrey’s vehicle, SRPD said.

SRPD detectives then found over $13,000 worth of stolen sunglasses inside Torrey’s car, the department said. Detectives also believe the sunglasses were stolen from other retailers across the Bay Area.

After an investigation, police obtained evidence — which included digital evidence and surveillance footage — that Torrey was “directly involved” in the theft at Sunglasses Hut. SRPD said Nisby and Torrey conspired together to “fabricate” the story of the stolen vehicle.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Charges against Torrey

Robbery

Organized retail theft

Possession of stolen property

Perjury

Conspiracy

Charges against Nisby

Possession of stolen property

Perjury

Conspiracy

Both Torrey and Nisby were booked into Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility. SRPD continues its investigation as the remaining suspects in the Sunglasses Hut theft are still at large.