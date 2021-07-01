2 shootings in San Leandro in under 21 hours

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) – A man was arrested for a shooting at the San Leandro Marina on Tuesday evening, police said.

The shooting was the first of two in the city in fewer than 21 hours, according to police.

Officers responded Tuesday evening to the marina after people called to say people in two moving SUVs were shooting at each other near El Torito restaurant.

At Marina Boulevard and Merced Street, officers located a vehicle with bullet holes in it, police said. Detectives arrested a man they believe was one of the shooters.

Police located a gun in the vehicle and 17 shell casings in the area, according to police. Officers are looking for a second vehicle in the case, that they said is a newer model tan Volkswagen SUV.

Officers are also investigating a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of Cary Drive, police said. Officers responded at about 4 p.m. and located multiple shell casings in the area.

Police said audio captured by a home security system in the area indicated the gun was fully automatic. Detectives are working to identify the suspect in the shooting, according to police.