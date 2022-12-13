SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were shot in San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood in a span of six hours, the San Francisco Police Department said on Twitter. The first of the two shootings happened on the 800 block of Grafton Avenue and the second was at the intersection of Holloway Avenue and Harold Avenue.

Police responded to the first shooting at about 8:13 p.m. The victim, a 45-year-old man from San Francisco, had non-life-threatening injuries. SFPD arrested Larry Victoria, 58, of San Francisco and recovered the gun.

The second shooting happened just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. SFPD said the victims were sitting in a parked car when multiple suspects opened fire on them. Two victims, a 29-year-old and a 36-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There was a third shooting in the city on Monday night in the South of Market neighborhood. Police said that incident happened in front of a recording studio on the 1100 block of Bryant Street, leaving two people with gunshot wounds. One victim’s injuries were described as life-threatening.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The shootings continued what has been a violent week in San Francisco. There were two other shootings early Monday morning, one in the Tenderloin and another in the Mission District. Police said none of the five shootings are related.