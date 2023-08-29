(KRON) — Two people were shot on Monday near the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of International Boulevard. Two men were located suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released until next of kin is notified. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 510-238-7950.