OAKLAND (BCN) – A shooting at an illegal sideshow in East Oakland early Sunday morning sent two young men to a hospital, police said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 12:44 a.m. in the area of 98th Avenue and International Airport and injured the two men, ages 19 and 20.

If you take part in illegal sideshows in Oakland your vehicle could end up like these, towed & seized with a 30-day hold.



For the safety of our community OPD will once again have additional resources on the streets this weekend for Enforcement of Illegal Sideshow activity. pic.twitter.com/mkZoSQBszj — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 20, 2021

Police did not release any suspect information related to the shooting and are encouraging anyone with information to call the department’s felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.