SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were shot in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood late Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Bryant Street, which is between 9th and 10th streets.

“Officers arrived on scene and located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” Officer Robert Rueca told KRON4 News. “Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital. One victim suffered life threatening injuries and the other victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.