2 shot on I-280 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 280 in San Francisco that left two people injured Monday afternoon.
San Francisco CHP says they got a report of highway violence on northbound 280.
Two men suffered gunshot wounds, according to police.
Police say the victims are expected to survive.
The investigation briefly shut down the northbound lanes but authorities say they are now back open.
The northbound highway off-ramp at San Jose Avenue and Bosworth remains closed.
