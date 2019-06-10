2 shot on I-280 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 280 in San Francisco that left two people injured Monday afternoon.

San Francisco CHP says they got a report of highway violence on northbound 280.

Two men suffered gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police say the victims are expected to survive.

Traffic moving steadily on 280 NB even with the lane closure at San Jose Ave. @CHPSanFrancisco investigating a shooting and eventual crash.. 2 victims, both men with gunshot wounds are expected to survive. Off ramp will be closed for quite some time pic.twitter.com/Nm8vB6wMci— Noelle Bellow (@noellebellow) June 10, 2019

The investigation briefly shut down the northbound lanes but authorities say they are now back open.

The northbound highway off-ramp at San Jose Avenue and Bosworth remains closed.

N/B 280 is now open after a brief closure regarding a shooting investigation. The N/B 280 off ramp at San Jose Ave/Bosworth remains closed while we process the scene. pic.twitter.com/ZtccLiFmNe— SFPDInglesideStation (@SFPDIngleside) June 10, 2019

