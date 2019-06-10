Live Now
2 shot on I-280 in San Francisco

Bay Area

by: KRON4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 280 in San Francisco that left two people injured Monday afternoon. 

San Francisco CHP says they got a report of highway violence on northbound 280. 

Two men suffered gunshot wounds, according to police. 

Police say the victims are expected to survive. 

The investigation briefly shut down the northbound lanes but authorities say they are now back open. 

The northbound highway off-ramp at San Jose Avenue and Bosworth remains closed. 

Check back for updates on this developing story 

