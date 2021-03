OAKLAND (BCN) – A shooting at an illegal sideshow in East Oakland early Sunday morning sent two young men to a hospital, police said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 12:44 a.m. in the area of 98th Avenue and International Airport and injured the two men, ages 19 and 20.

Police did not release any suspect information related to the shooting and are encouraging anyone with information to call the department’s felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.