(BCN) — Two earthquakes of 2.6 magnitude rumbled Sunday around the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first occurred at 3:21 a.m. in the foothills east of San Jose centered in the Joseph D. Grant County Park in Santa Clara County.

The next one struck at 11:19 a.m. just inside the northwest corner of Sonoma County north of Big Sulphur Creek.

No injuries were reported in either quake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, people typically report being able to feel earthquakes larger than about magnitude 2.5.

