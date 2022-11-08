Images of Jamie and Lilah from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

PENNGROVE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two girls who went missing on Tuesday. They were last known to be near Old Redwood Highway north of Penngrove Avenue and have been missing since about 4:45 p.m.

One girl, who is named Jamie, was describe as being 5-foot-2, white, with a thin build. She was last seen wearing a light blue sweater and black leggings.

The other girl, Lilah, is 4-foot-7, white, with dirty blonde hair. She was wearing a dark blue sweater and black jeans.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Police did not provide the last name of either girl. Anyone with information can call 9-1-1 or SCSO at (707) 565-2650