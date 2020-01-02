Live Now
2 Sonoma County sheriff's deputies hurt in crash

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Two Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies were hurt in a crash in Santa Rosa.

It happened on Highway 12 near Melita Road while they were responding to a domestic violence call.

One of the deputies was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

