2 Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies hurt in crash

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Two Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies were hurt in a crash in Santa Rosa.
It happened on Highway 12 near Melita Road while they were responding to a domestic violence call.
One of the deputies was hospitalized with moderate injuries.
