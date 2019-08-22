2 sought in Fremont home burglary; 1 other arrested

FREMONT (KRON) Police are looking for two burglars who broke into a home in Fremont.
A third burglar who was with them has already been arrested.
It happened Tuesday morning at a home on Morrison Canyon Road near Vargas Road.
A person in the home chased the burglars out into the driveway, officials said.
One man, 33-year-old Marquise McClinton, ran away but was later caught by police.
The two other burglars got away in a silver truck.
Police are working to identify them.
