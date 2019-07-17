2 stabbed in San Francisco’s Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are investigating after two people were stabbed in the Tenderloin neighborhood early Wednesday.
According to police, officers responded to intersection of Hyde and Golden Gate on a report of a stabbing just before 5 a.m.
At the scene officers located a victim who was suffering from a cut to the face; the victim is being treated on scene.
A second victim was located in the 600 block of Eddy Street and was taken to the hospital.
His condition is unknown at this time.
The suspect is described as a white male adult.
SFPD is currently on scene investigating.
