SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two elementary schools in Sunnyvale sheltered in place Thursday morning, police announced on Twitter. Officers received a call about a nearby fight between two male subjects — one possibly armed with a handgun.

Out of an “abundance of caution,” Vargas Elementary School and Silicon Valley Academy sheltered in place for about 15 minutes around 8:00 a.m., according to police. The two subjects were on the 100 block of South Mary Avenue and law enforcement received a call of “disturbance.”

Police said the two subjects were at an apartment complex at the reported location of the disturbance. Although police didn’t specifically say, it is likely they were at Magnolia Square Apartments at 107 S. Mary Ave.

The location of that apartment complex is about a 7-minute walk or roughly 0.3 miles away from the two elementary schools. Authorities searched the apartment complex, and neither a victim nor suspect has been located. Police said it is unconfirmed whether a gun was involved.

Given Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, police have taken extra precautions when it comes to possible gun threats, including Oakland police increasing patrols after a shooting Wednesday morning.