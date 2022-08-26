PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested in connection to a retail theft Thursday afternoon in Pacifica, police announced in a press release. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. on the 700 block of Hickey Boulevard where a man and a woman were later arrested.

An employee at one of the businesses reported to police that a female suspect was stealing merchandise, the release said. It was also reported that the male suspect was waiting for the woman in front of the store.

Officers arrived at the scene and contacted the man waiting outside the business. Then, the female suspect walked out of the store with stolen merchandise. The employee directed police to the woman, and she was subsequently detained.

KRON On is streaming news live now

One suspect was identified as 30-year-old San Francisco resident Lourdes Castillanos. Police said she was arrested and released on a citation for shoplifting and criminal conspiracy.

The male suspect was identified as 52-year-old San Francisco resident Leonidas Decastro Jr. who was arrested and released on a citation for criminal conspiracy.

After a Pacifica PD investigation, it was later determined Castillanos and Decastro Jr. are the same suspects from a retail theft on Gellert Boulevard in nearby South San Francisco. The stolen items from both thefts were returned and recovered, according to the release.

Fairmont Shopping Center is located on the 700 block of Hickey Boulevard. Although Pacifica police did not specify which business was involved in the incident, there is a Dollar Tree, Safeway, Rite Aid and a liquor store at that shopping center.