2 suspects arrested for shooting in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Two suspects have been arrested for the shooting that injured a man in Santa Rosa on Friday evening, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Authorities were able to identify them as 18-year-old Sean McCarthy from Santa Rosa and 20-year-old David Conley from Santa Rosa.

Police say both men are believed to be active gang members and that the shooting may have been gang motivated.

On Saturday, officials located the suspects in the area of Cleveland Avenue and State Farm Drive.

Police say both men got into separate cars and sped away leading police on two chases.

With the help of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter, police were able to make two traffic stops and take the men into custody.

McCarthy was arrested for attempted homicide, active gang participant, committing a crime in association with a criminal street gang and violation of pretrial release.

Conley was arrested for attempted homicide, active gang participant, committing a crime in association with a criminal street gang, and violation of probation.

Authorities say the suspects were booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the Violent Crimes Investigations Team at (707) 543-3590.