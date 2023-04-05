CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection to organized retail thefts across the Bay Area, the Concord Police Department (CPD) announced in a Facebook post.

The arrests were made after a Flock camera notified a CPD investigator about the suspect vehicle being in Concord, police said. The car was linked to an organized retail theft that resulted in merchandise totaling thousands of dollars being stolen from multiple local stores.

Police did not specify which stores in Concord and the Bay Area were victims of the thefts.

A photo posted by Concord (below) police shows some of the items that were stolen in this alleged organized retail theft. Some of the items stolen include socks, beanies and Champion brand sweatshirts.

Concord Police Department

“Organized retail theft is a problem which results in the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars each year from our local businesses and this case is just one example of technology assisting us in the apprehension of criminals,” CPD wrote in the post.