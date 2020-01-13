2 suspects arrested in connection to shooting death of woman in San Francisco’s Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 3:45 a.m. on January 5, police responded to Larkin and O’Farrell Streets where they found 32-year-old Emma Jane Hunt from San Francisco suffering from gunshot wounds.

After receiving medical attention on the scene, Hunt was taken to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where she later died.

Following an investigation, police were able to identify the suspects as 18-year-old Kevin Lopez-Figueroa and a 17-year-old male, whose identity was not released.

Around 10:30 a.m. on January 10, police located Lopez-Figueroa and took him into custody.

He was booked into the San Francisco County Jail for conspiracy and homicide.

18-year-old Kevin Lopez-Figueroa of San Francisco (San Francisco Police Department)

Later that day around 4:22 p.m., police served a search warrant at a residence on the 600 block of Mission Bay Boulevard.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody at the Juvenile Justice Center and was booked for conspiracy and murder. His booking photo will not be released.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Police ask you to contact them at (415) 575-4444 if you have any information.