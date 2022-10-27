BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for two suspects after a robbery at a campus parking lot Thursday morning, the UC Berkeley Police Department announced in an alert. The incident happened around 8:50 a.m. in the parking lot of the Strawberry Canyon Pool.

Two suspects ran away in a light-colored Nissan Altima. Police were not able to identify the car’s license plate.

Earlier Thursday, KRON4 reported three suspects were arrested in connection to a fatal overnight shooting at UC Berkeley earlier this month. That incident happened near Durant Avenue and Telegraph Avenue, which is roughly a 15-minute walk from the alleged robbery at the pool parking lot.

KRON On is streaming news live now

No information was provided about the victim or what, if any, items were stolen. The Strawberry Canyon Pool is located on the east side of the college campus.

UCPD said if you have any information about this incident, call 510-642-6760.