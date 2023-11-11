(KRON) — Authorities are looking for two suspects who stole a wallet from an elderly woman at a Safeway, the Gilroy Police Department said on social media. The alleged theft happened Thursday when the suspects stole the victim’s wallet from her shopping cart.

Police said the male suspect (pictured on bottom right) distracted the woman by having a conversation with her. The female suspect (bottom left) then allegedly walked to the victim’s shopping cart and stole a purse that contained the wallet.

(Giroy Police Department) (Giroy Police Department)

The suspects tried using the elderly woman’s credit cards to make purchases at Walmart, according to Gilroy police. No other details about the suspects’ descriptions were provided by Gilroy PD.

Police say anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the department at 408-846-0350.