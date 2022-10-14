SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a series of auto burglaries in the South Bay, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced in a press release. Authorities said the two are facing 38 counts of auto burglary.

One of the suspects, Exrill Wilson, 39, is a known associate to the “Ghost Town Gang” in Oakland and is a prolific auto burglar, according to Sunnyvale police. The second suspect was identified as James Barker, 33, who is also a known associate to the Ghost Town Gang.

Authorities reported an auto burglary at Faultline Brewing Company on 1235 Oakmead Parkway on Sept. 8. The suspect vehicle was described as a black BMW, which was later determined to be a rental car. According to the press release, the BMW and the suspects inside were reportedly linked to a “large number” of auto burglaries and vehicle pursuits in the Bay Area.

Wilson and Barker were taken into custody and booked into Santa Clara County Jail. Detectives will continue to determine the two’s involvement in additional auto burglaries in Sunnyvale and surrounding cities.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The Contra Costa Safe Streets Task Force and FBI SWAT assisted in the investigation. Authorities say anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Mark Francis at 408-730-7134 or mfrancis@sunnyvale.ca.gov.