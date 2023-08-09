(KRON) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a major vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon, the Fairfield Police Department said. The two-car crash happened near Vanden Road and Leisure Town Road.

Vanden Road near Leisure Town was shut down and reopened at approximately 2:30 p.m., police said. Two of the victims needed fire crews’ help to get out of their respective vehicles.

Their injuries were described to be “moderate,” officials said. Vacaville fire crews were also at the scene in response. Photos of the scene can be viewed below.

Fairfield police said the crash did not happen at the newly installed all-way stop sign.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. FPD will continue to investigate.