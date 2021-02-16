2 teen suspects arrested in armed robbery of Redwood City bakery

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two young suspects were arrested for an armed robbery of a bakery in Redwood City on Monday. A third suspect was cited.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Golden Glaze Bakery around 5 p.m. after the armed robbery had been committed. Employees told the deputies that a man showed a red handgun and demanded money.

He eventually got away with $480 in cash and fled in a getaway car on Stanford Avenue. Deputies said they searched the area and pulled over a minivan that matched witness reports.

According to deputies, 19-year-old passenger Talauati S. Simon was identified as a suspect for the armed robbery; a 17-year-old passenger was found with a red handgun and identified as the suspect who drove off from the bakery. Deputies said the 21-year-old driver, Isiah Vi, had a controlled substance in his possession.

Simon and the 17-year-old are facing felony charges of armed robbery and conspiracy.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.