SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two teenagers and an adult have been arrested in connection to a series of robberies in San Francisco’s Mission District, according to the police department.

Police identified the suspects as a 15-year-old male from San Francisco, a 14-year-old male from San Francisco, and 20-year-old David Hall of Richmond.

The two teens have been booked at the Juvenile Justice Center for felony robbery and felony conspiracy. Hall was booked at the San Francisco County Jail for felony robbery, felony conspiracy, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Feb. 23, three robberies were reported across the Mission District within an hour.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 200 block of Vicksburg Street. Police arrived to find the victim who was robbed by two unknown males.

Officials say the suspects came up to the victim, went through the victim’s pockets, and stole property. The suspects then got into a black SUV and sped off.

Around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Church and 26th Streets where they found a victim who had been robbed by two unknown males that got out of a black SUV.

Police say the suspects pushed the victim to the ground, punched the victim multiple times, and then took some items. They then sped away in the SUV.

About 15 minutes later, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 4200 block of 22nd Street.

This robbery had similar events to the previous robberies, except this time the victim told police they were chased and threatened with a gun.

Around 10:33 p.m., officers spotted a black SUV near Mission and 25th Streets. Police conducted a traffic stop and detained the suspects.

Authorities identified the suspects and found probable cause that connected the suspects to the robberies.

This remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.