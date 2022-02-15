2 teens arrested for armed carjacking, leading officers on pursuit: Hercules police

HORIZONTAL – Police car lights for stories with crime, accidents or other emergencies as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/ArtOlympic)

HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) – Two teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking followed by a pursuit on Highway 4, according to the Hercules Police Department.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the police department received reports that the CHP was pursuing a carjacking suspect on westbound Highway 4 near Hercules.

CHP officers lost sight of the car and Hercules officers prepared to stop the car if it came into town.

When the car did, police chased it onto John Muir Parkway but due to high speeds, they also lost sight near San Pablo Ave.

Officers established a perimeter with the help of Contra Costa Sheriff’s Deputies, CHP ground and air units, and Pinole Dispatch.

Residents on John Muir Parkway alerted police that the suspects tried to run away.

Police say no one was injured.

The suspects, a 16-year-old boy from Oakland and a 16-year-old girl from Cupertino, were arrested.

Officials say the car was stolen at gunpoint on Sunday.

No other details have been released at this time.