2 teens arrested in connection to daytime shooting in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Two Bay Area teens were arrested on Thursday in connection to a daytime shooting in Berkeley last month.

According to police, a 19-year-old male from Santa Rosa and a 17-year-old male from Vallejo were arrested after search warrants were conducted across the Bay Area.

Multiple weapons were also recovered, including two assault weapons, four handguns, a 50-round drum magazine, and ammunition.

Police say the two teens are gang members.

On September 4, the shooting occurred in the area of Tenth Street and Addison Street.

At that time, several people in the area ran to hide as the shooters fired multiple shots “without regard for anyone else,” police said.

With witness statements, video surveillance, and automated license plate readers, police were able to identify those responsible for the shooting.