Teens arrested in connection to attempted homicide near Fremont high school

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday in connection to an attempted homicide near a high school in Fremont, authorities said.

Around 12:50 p.m., Fremont police received a call from a victim saying someone had cut him in the neck.

The victim identified himself as a Kennedy High School student and said the suspect was still in the area.

School resource officers were on duty at Kennedy High and responded across the street to help the victim and try to find the suspect.

Around 12:54 p.m., Kennedy High initiated a shelter in place after the suspect was seen going towards the school.

Authorities responded to the campus to secure the school.

Fremont Police Patrol officers obtained surveillance photos and provided them to the SRO officers.

Two suspects were eventually identified and arrested.

A 16-year-old Kennedy High School student was booked into juvenile hall for attempted murder. The second suspect, a 17-year-old boy who attends a high school in a neighboring city, was booked into juvenile hall for accessory and brandishing a weapon.

The victim, a 15-year-old male Kennedy High School student, has been released from the hospital after being treated for his non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Fremont police at (510) 790-6900.