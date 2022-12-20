NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested on Monday afternoon in connection with the robbery of a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier, the Newark Police Department said. The strong-arm robbery occurred in the area of Haley Street and Bettencourt Street at about 2:30 p.m.

The two suspects fled in a car before officers arrived, but they were spotted by police nearby. A pursuit that would eventually cover about 2.8 miles was initiated, NPD said.

Police stopped chasing the vehicle on southbound Interstate 880 before the Mowry Avenue exit in Fremont. The suspect vehicle continued to go south on I-880.

Fremont police later found the suspect vehicle near I-880 and Stevenson Boulevard as it returned to Newark. The car hit the curb in the 39000 block of Balentine Drive and the suspects attempted to get away on foot.

Both suspects were located nearby shortly afterward, police said. The driver was identified as Imran Siddiqi, 18, of Union City. The other suspect was not identified due to his age.

Siddiqi was arrested for robbery, robbery of a mail carrier, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for the safety of others, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The 16-year-old was booked into the Alameda County Juvenile Hall for robbery of a mail carrier.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact NPD Sergeant Karl Fredstrom by email at Karl.Fredstrom@newark.org or by phone at (510) 578-4974.