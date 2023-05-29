(KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department reported two DUI crashes on Sunday. In both instances, drivers rammed into parked vehicles and were arrested.

The first crash was reported in the area of Hoen Ave. and Summerfield Road. Police said the suspect’s car hit a parked vehicle, drove off the north side of the roadway and overturned on the grass.

The driver, 35-year-old Santa Rosa resident Anthony Manos, and the passenger were both taken to a hospital. The passenger had moderate injuries, while Manos was hospitalized for precautionary reasons.

Manos was arrested for felony DUI that caused injury to another person. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on a $100,000 bail.

Image from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The second crash was called in to police at 9:16 p.m. on the 1600 block of Dutton Avenue. SRPD said the suspect, 25-year-old transient Santa Rosa man Eric Perez-Martinez, was driving a black Honda northbound on Dutton Avenue when he struck a parked car.

Image from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled over. The other sustained serious damage, an image provided by SRPD showed.

One of the occupants of the parked car was hospitalized for a moderate injury. Police said Perez-Martinez showed signs of being drunk and was arrested. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on a $100,000 bail.