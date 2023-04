(KRON) — A two-vehicle crash closed lanes on eastbound and westbound State Route 92 east of Upper Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash involved a semi-truck versus a Ford pickup truck, CHP said.

One person has been extricated.

Traffic controls are expected to be in place until around 12:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.