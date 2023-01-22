One of the cars impounded from multiple sideshows over the weekend (Richmond Police Department).

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Two vehicles were impounded after two separate sideshows this weekend, the Richmond Police Department (RPD) announced in a Facebook post on Sunday. RPD impounded a black Ford F-150 and a black Ford Mustang (pictured below) from a sideshow in a residential neighborhood.

The drivers of the vehicles, who were not identified by police, are facing fines of up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail, according to the post. The fees it will cost to get their vehicles back after 30 days can total “several thousand dollars.”

One driver was issued a citation and had their vehicle impounded for 30 days.

RPD did not say what time or where in the city the sideshows happened.

RPD says if you witness reckless driving or sideshow activity in your neighborhood, report it to the RPD Communications Center at 510-233-1214. You can also email video or photos of the incidents to RPDStopSpeed@RichmondPD.net.