SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are responding to a carjacking and two stabbings Thursday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) announced on Twitter.

The first stabbing happened at the intersection of Kooser Road and Dellwood Way around 3:11 p.m.

About 20 minutes later, SJPD responded to a separate stabbing that led to a carjacking on the 1800 block of Hillsdale Avenue, police said. The suspect drove away in the stolen car and hit a pedestrian.

Both stabbing victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian who was hit by the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

SJPD believes there is one suspect in connection to both incidents, the department tweeted. The scene at Hillsdale Avenue is approximately three miles away from the intersection of Kooser Road and Dellwood Way.

There is a Starbucks, McDonald’s and Speedway Express gas station located in the area of the first stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.