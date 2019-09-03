Fremont teacher, daughter among those on board The Conception during fire

SUNNYVALE (KRON) – Two people on board the Conception at the time of the fire early Monday morning have been identified as Los Altos residents.

According to family members, Scott and Kendra Chan were both frequent divers in Monterey.

The Fremont School District says Raymond Scott Chan was an AP Physics professor at American High School and known to be an innovative and inspiring teacher.

They’ve called his loss is a tremendous tragedy for the school district.

This Facebook photo shows Scott diving at Santa Cruz Island in 2017.

Another post, from the US Fish and Wildlife in Ventura County, says Kendra was a wildlife biologist, who grew up scuba diving in the Channel Islands with her dad.

Pacific Scuba Divers in Sunnyvale posted to Facebook saying that Scott was a good friend and long-time customer.

“As the search goes on to find survivors from this awful tragedy, our heart goes out to families of Scott and other divers who were on the boat.”

An employee, Charles McKivens, at the dive shop who said he’s in total shock about the fire and subsequent sinking of the Conception boat, especially knowing his customers were on board.

They say Scott came to the shop on a regular basis to buy accessories, fill his tanks up, and buy training material when he needed it.

The shop also says he was a frequent Channel Islands diver.

The diving community is very tight-knit and they still can’t believe this happened.

“It’s a very tight-knit group. There’s lots of divers in the Bay Area, and dive clubs, everyone sees everyone else in Monterey at some point and we’re always chatting with one another and giving suggestions. I think everyone is just in shock, obviously, we’re grieving with the families and everyone involved. We’re hoping everyone stays strong,” McKivens said.

McKivens mentioned that the shop owner was supposed to go on that trip this past weekend but for whatever reason, decided not to go.

It is believe that Scott and Kendra were among the 34 victims sleeping below deck when the boat caught fire.

As of Tuesday night, the Coast Guard had suspended search efforts after recovering just 20 bodies – 11 female and 9 male.