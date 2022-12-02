SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for two suspects who robbed a cannabis delivery van on Thursday. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.

The cannabis delivery driver made a delivery in Oakland, getting cash in return, SRPD said. The driver then drove back to Santa Rosa, turning onto Piner Place at about 4:40 p.m.

Police said that a black Audi sedan pulled up behind the van and rear-ended it “lightly.” The delivery driver stopped to check for damage. After stepping outside, he noticed two men approaching the van.

One of the men appeared to be holding a gun. Realizing he was being robbed, the driver ran away from the van.

The driver was able to see the two suspects enter the van and take cash and other items, per police. They then went back into the Audi and fled towards Highway 101.

SRPD said there appeared to be two other people in the Audi while the van was being robbed. All four suspects were described as Black men.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact SRPD through its tip line HERE. The $2,500 reward is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.