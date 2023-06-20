(BCN) — A crash involving two big-rig trucks — one carrying carnival equipment and the other sugar — occurred on Interstate Highway 80 early Tuesday morning, leaving two lanes of the highway still closed several hours later.

A preliminary investigation determined the sugar truck rear-ended the carnival equipment truck at approximately 1:30 a.m. at the Potrero Avenue off-ramp in El Cerrito on westbound I-80, leaving mounds of sugar spilled on the highway, according to California Highway Patrol spokesperson Officer Adib Zeid.

One of the truck drivers suffered major injuries and was transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. The far left lane of westbound I-80 was reopened an hour after the crash and the lane next to it reopened around 10 a.m.

The two right lanes remain closed as of late Tuesday morning as the spilled sugar gets cleaned up. Zeid did not know what time they will open back up.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.