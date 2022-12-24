SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested Friday, and one is at large after a vehicle and two catalytic converters were stolen, the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced in an alert.

Around 9:34 a.m., officers responded to the 70 block of W. 3rd Street where they discovered three female suspects trying to drive a stolen Toyota Highlander (from South San Francisco) through a closed gate that was blocked by an older model Ford Mustang, the alert said.

As the owner of the Mustang was going to open the gate, the Toyota struck the Mustang (pictured above).

The three suspects inside the SUV ran away from the scene towards Pierson Street, and two of them were seen walking on nearby residential property on the 100 block of Pierson Street.

Police said the third suspect was last seen walking westbound on W. 3rd St. Officers then searched the area and captured two suspects hiding in a small bathroom adjacent to a nearby residence.

Both of those suspects were taken into custody without incident and booked into Sonoma County Jail. They were sitting in the driver’s and passenger seat of the Highlander, according to the owner of the Mustang. The third suspect is still at large.

The Toyota Highlander was equipped with a stolen license plate from another Toyota, SRPD said. Police found two stolen catalytic converters — one of which was from the Ford Mustang — inside the Highlander.

“Officers located several pieces of mail and identifying information that appeared to have been stolen from a residential area in Petaluma inside the Highlander. There were also new, unboxed tools and other burglary tools often used to cut catalytic converters from vehicles in the passenger compartment of the Highlander,” the SRPD wrote.

The two arrested suspects were identified as 27-year-old Oakland resident Raechelle Howard and 29-year-old San Leandro resident Michaela Hicks. They were arrested and booked into jail for the following felony counts.

Howard: vandalism, conspiracy, ID theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, “impersonate another” and “bring narcotic/controlled substance into jail.” Hicks: vandalism, conspiracy and ID theft.