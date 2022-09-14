SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested for various drug charges Tuesday night, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced in a Facebook post. Officers found the two in a parking lot on Gellert Boulevard where one of them passed out in a car with drugs and drug paraphernalia in her lap.

Police searched the car and found suspected methamphetamine, tar heroin and a “significant” amount of fentanyl. Photos posted by SSFPD show the items recovered and how the drugs were stored.

South San Francisco Police Department

South San Francisco Police Department

One of the women is from San Francisco and the other from Oregon, the post said. Neither was identified by police.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Gellert Boulevard is a road that goes both through Daly City and South San Francisco. SSFPD did not say where exactly on Gellert Boulevard the arrest was made.