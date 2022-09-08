SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two women were arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. Police say the two suspects were involved in at least nine armed robberies in the month of August.

The two women were identified as 35-year-old Fairfield resident Nicole Holmes and 20-year-old Vallejo resident Aamonte Hadley. Both were detained on Aug. 31 near Cesar Chavez and Shotwell Street without incident; they were both booked at San Francisco County Jail.

Hadley was booked for nine counts of robbery, conspiracy, carrying a loaded firearm, altered of indentation marks, concealed firearm, possession of stolen property and assault with a firearm, police said.

Holmes was booked for nine counts of robbery, conspiracy, carrying a loaded firearm, altered of indentation marks, concealed firearm, and possession of stolen property.

According to the release, these are the nine incidents Hadley and Holmes were allegedly involved in:

Aug. 6: Officers responded to a report of a robbery around 10 p.m. on the 1900 block of Sutter Street in Japantown. Police said two female victims were robbed at gunpoint, and the suspects drove away in a black SUV.

Aug. 16: A robbery happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 300 block of Howard Street where two suspects robbed a female victim at gunpoint. The suspects fled in a black SUV.

Aug. 16: About five minutes later around 10:50 p.m., a female victim was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown suspect in a black SUV. This robbery happened at Embarcdero and Washington Street, which is approximately half a mile away from the Howard Street robbery.

Aug. 16: At around 11 p.m., another female victim was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown suspect at Franklin Street and Golden Gate Avenue, police said. That suspect fled the scene in a black getaway vehicle.

Aug. 16: The fourth and final robbery of this day happened at around 11:35 p.m. at Geary Street and Divisidero Street where a male victim was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect fled in a black SUV.

Aug. 27: A male victim and a female victim were robbed at gunpoint by an unknown suspect at around 10:45 p.m. at Hermann and Steiner Street. The suspect stole the female victim’s property and fled the scene in a black SUV.

Aug. 28: At approximately 9:05 p.m., a male victim and a female victim were robbed at gunpoint on the 900 block of Greenwich Street. Police said the suspect stole from both victims and ran away in a black SUV.

Aug. 28: A male victim and a female victim were robbed at gunpoint by an unknown suspect around 9:45 p.m. at Galilee Lane and Laguna Street, which is about two miles away from the incident reported 40 minutes earlier. The suspect also fled the scene in a black SUV.

Aug. 31: The suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint and then struck him over the head with what police believe was a firearm. That suspect fled the scene in a black SUV.

A short time after, Holmes and Hadley were detained without incident at Cesar Chavez and Shotwell Street.

The mugshots of the two female suspects will not be released. SFPD stopped releasing mug shots in 2020, citing racial bias. The exception is if the suspect(s) poses a threat to the public.