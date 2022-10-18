SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating two reports of assaults against female residents with similar circumstances, SRPD said in a statement Tuesday.

In both cases, the victims were knocked on the ground by the male suspects. The first incident happened on October 14. The second happened Tuesday morning.

According to the SRPD, on October 14 at 9:56 p. m. a woman in her 50’s was ambushed by a man with curly hair and wearing a “jogger style outfit.” The victim kicked at the suspect and screamed, leading to the suspect fleeing. The attack happened on Middle Rincon Road.

On the morning of October 18 a woman in her 60’s was walking by a pond in a Place to Play Park when a man in his late 20’s or early 30’s grabbed her and tried to forcibly kiss her before throwing her to the ground. The suspect was able to unbuckle the struggling victim’s pants before fleeing due to her fighting back.

SRPD says the two incidents do not seem to be linked but share similarities. Victims of similar incidents are asked to call the SRPD dispatch center to make a report. Anyone living in the areas where both incidents took place is encouraged to check surveillance footage and report subjects who match the suspect descriptions.