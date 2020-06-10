Live Now
2 women dead, 3 hurt including child, in Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Vallejo overnight that claimed the lives of two women and left three others injured, including a child.

According to the Vallejo Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Cynthia Avenue.

At the scene five victims were found shot.

Two women died and four adults including a child are injured.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

