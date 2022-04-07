SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two women died after a hit-and-run Thursday night in San Jose, police announced on Twitter. Authorities are investigating the scene at Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court.

After being hit by a car, both pedestrians were taken to local hospitals where they were later pronounced deceased. They were reported as the 13th and 14th pedestrian death of 2022, according to San Jose police.

The San Jose Police Department said this is the 24th fatal traffic accident in the city this year. The two unidentified women are also the 25th and 26th victims of a hit-and-run in 2022.

The car linked to this incident fled the scene, police said. Authorities are awaiting a description of the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.