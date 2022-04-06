(BCN) — Two women with ties to Stockton who had been reported missing earlier this week were found Tuesday inside a vehicle submerged in the Stanislaus River near a golf course in Ripon, police said. Alyssa Ros, a former Stockton resident who had moved to Long Beach, and Xylona Gama of Stockton were found dead inside a car after first responders pulled the vehicle out of the water.

The Ripon Police Department said an employee from the Spring Creek Golf and Country Club, 1580 Spring Creek Drive, notified police that a car was in the river near the southeast part of the golf course. The cause of the deaths is under investigation, police said.

According to police, both women were last seen attending an event at the country club on Sunday evening and were driving a 2000 silver Infinity Q50. Police said the description of the two women in the vehicle matched a missing persons’ case that Stockton and Ripon police had been investigating.

